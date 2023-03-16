Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.90 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

