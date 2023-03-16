Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

