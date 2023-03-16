Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 17,861 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 108.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FFC opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Recommended Stories

