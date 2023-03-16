Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

