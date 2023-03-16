Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $7,536,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $200.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

