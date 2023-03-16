Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 868,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 388,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,692,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 85.8% in the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

