Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 88,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 965,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,597,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 82,255 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.