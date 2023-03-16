FY2023 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $11.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.25. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

