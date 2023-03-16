FY2023 EPS Estimates for TRX Gold Co. Decreased by HC Wainwright (TSE:TNX)

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Shares of TSE TNX opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$179.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.53.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

