FY2024 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Increased by Analyst

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

GE stock opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

