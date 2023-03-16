G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.88 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $725.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.