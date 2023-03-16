G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23 billion-$3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 1,078,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GIII shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

About G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

