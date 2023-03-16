GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $591.76 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $591.76 million and $1.92 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $5.47 or 0.00021238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00027546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00031576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00207149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,631.89 or 0.99595341 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002475 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.34759434 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,716,593.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

