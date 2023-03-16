GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.91

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.91 and traded as low as C$44.33. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$45.10, with a volume of 3,421 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$681.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.96.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$567.67 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.7622797 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

