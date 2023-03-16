GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

GDS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,454. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GDS by 366.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GDS by 511.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 594,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $11,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

