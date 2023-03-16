GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.
GDS Trading Up 1.8 %
GDS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,454. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $48.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
