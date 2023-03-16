Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003944 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $606.20 million and $681,011.98 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

