Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.96.

Generac stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

