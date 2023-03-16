General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Shares of GD stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.02. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

