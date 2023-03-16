General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:GD traded up $5.20 on Monday, reaching $221.95. 560,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.63 and its 200-day moving average is $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

