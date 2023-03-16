General Partner Inc. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,065 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 161,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.53.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

