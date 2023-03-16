General Partner Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.7% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.36. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

