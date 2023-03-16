General Partner Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

