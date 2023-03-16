Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday.

Genuit Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 258 ($3.14). 5,062,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 542 ($6.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.57. The company has a market cap of £642.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,357.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

