Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.30

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €90.30 ($97.10) and last traded at €90.60 ($97.42), with a volume of 151847 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.30 ($94.95).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($105.91) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($154.95) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

