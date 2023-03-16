GICTrade Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $93.53 million and $15,805.16 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94107934 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,299.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

