Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.28. 813,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,322. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.