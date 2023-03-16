Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.00

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 16597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $572.79 million, a PE ratio of -37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

