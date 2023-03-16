Glantus (LON:GLAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Glantus Price Performance

LON:GLAN remained flat at GBX 7.75 ($0.09) on Monday. 55,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,591. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 million and a P/E ratio of -155.00. Glantus has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.50 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glantus

In other news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith purchased 125,000 shares of Glantus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($13,711.15). Company insiders own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

