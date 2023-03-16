Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Up 7.9% in February

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 31,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Globalstar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.68. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

