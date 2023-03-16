GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 622,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,181. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

