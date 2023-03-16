GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up about 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 144,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,646. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.15%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

