GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren Price Performance

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.49. 132,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,037. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.