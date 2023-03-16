GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.87. 96,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,080. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.