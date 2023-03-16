GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 5,260 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. 717,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

