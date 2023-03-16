GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,462,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,758. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

