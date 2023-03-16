GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 206 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 330,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.