GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in GoHealth by 461.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

GoHealth Stock Down 1.3 %

GoHealth Company Profile

Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

