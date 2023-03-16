Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Up 77.1% This Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $84,862.97 and approximately $315.33 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 77.1% higher against the US dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

