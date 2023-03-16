Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Shares Down 2.2%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 114,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 113,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.29.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

