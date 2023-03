Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Rating) was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. Approximately 11,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Golden Valley Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.49. The company has a market cap of C$171.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Golden Valley Mines Company Profile

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

