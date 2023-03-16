Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

GSIE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. 66,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

