Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of STGW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 975,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.23.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
STGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
