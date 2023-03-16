Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 914,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 818,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

