Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 8.4% in February

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 914,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Graco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.07. 818,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

