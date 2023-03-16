Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 0.6 %

GLRE opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $340.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

