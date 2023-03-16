Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 0.6 %
GLRE opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $340.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
