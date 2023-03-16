Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the coupon company’s stock.
Groupon Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of GRPN stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. Groupon has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $21.17.
Insider Activity at Groupon
In other news, Director Jan Barta acquired 6,716,966 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at $48,899,512.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
