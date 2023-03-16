Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.06. 224,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 40.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

