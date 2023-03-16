Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion. Guess’ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday.

Guess’ Stock Performance

GES stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guess’ will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

