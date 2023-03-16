Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion. Guess’ also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.80 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess’ will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth $2,098,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

