Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 6,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
