Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 6,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

